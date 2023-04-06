Delhi reports 606 new Covid cases, active caseload over 2000

Delhi on Thursday reported 606 new Covid-19 cases with active caseload over 2000 mark. According to the state heath bulletin, 340 people recovered from the infection while 1 death, whose primary cause is not Covid, was reported in the national capital. Positivity rate stood at 16.98% while the cumulative fatality rate was 1.32%.

As per the bulletin, total positive cases recorded so far now stand at 2012670 whereas total number of deaths due to Covid-19 are 26534.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Delhi saw slightly lesser daily Covid-19 cases as compared to a day before in the last 24 hours with 509 fresh infections. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 521 cases. According to the data released by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate stood at 26.54 percent with 1,795 active cases.

India on Thursday reported 900 (20% increase) more Covid-19 cases than the previous day with 5,335 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the official website of the union health ministry. The number of infections have crossed 5,000 for the first time since September last year. The number of active cases stood at 25,587, comprising 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

