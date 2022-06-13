Delhi reports 614 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 7.06 pc

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new Covid-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out Covid positive. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,13,412 and the death toll stands at 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate had risen to 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.