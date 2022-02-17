Delhi reports 739 new Covid cases, logs five fresh deaths for 3rd straight day

Delhi's Covid-19 tally on Thursday showed improvement as the infection count declined slightly after 739 people were found positive with the virus as opposed to 766 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the daily death toll of the national capital remained consistent at five - similar to the fresh fatalities of Wednesday and Tuesday, thereby taking the cumulative tally to 26,091. The overall Covid-19 caseload of the city has now reached 18,53,428, according to the health bulletin data.

Fresh recoveries increased marginally after 905 people recuperated from Covid-19, up from 901 on Wednesday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the city has reached 18,24,145, the bulletin data revealed.

The case positivity rate, however, rose to 1.48% on Thursday from 1.37% on the preceding day.

The national capital's daily testing numbers reduced on Thursday after 50,035 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) were carried out. The testing figures on Wednesday stood at 56,112, up from 49,792 on Tuesday.

Also Read | No more RT-PCR test mandate for Kerala, Goa travellers in Karnataka. Check new rule

Hospitalisation rates further dropped to 368, with 49 of them admitted due to suspected cases of Covid-19. The same dip was noticed in containment zones too as the bulletin showed that the number at 12,324 across Delhi as opposed to 13,183 on Wednesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to hold a meeting this week to discuss the current Covid-19 restrictions in the city. Several curbs have already been lifted from the national capital, including end of weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions on shops, permitting gyms, cinemas, restaurants and bars to function at 50% capacity, and staggered reopening of physical classes in schools, colleges and universities. However, the night curfew - which was also reduced to 11pm-5am from the earlier 10pm-5am, still remains along with no standing passenger in buses and Delhi Metro, among others.