Covid-19: Karnataka lifts negative RT-PCR test mandate for Kerala, Goa travellers. Check new rule

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced the lifting of mandatory RT-PCR negative test report for passengers entering the southern state from Kerala and Goa in wake of declining Covid-19 cases. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the new norm will be effective for travellers coming to the state through “all modes of transportation”.

The waiver of RT-PCR negative test mandate for Kerala and Goa passengers follows the same given last week to those arriving from Maharashtra, Sudhakar added in the tweet. However, all passengers need to carry and display their Covid-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival in the southern state.

Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report. This waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. Vaccine certificate is however mandatory. #COVID19 #Karnataka #Kerala #Goa pic.twitter.com/lnI16CohL6 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 17, 2022

An official notification issued by TK Anil Kumar, principal secretary of the state department of health and family welfare, informed that vaccination certificates of passengers from Kerala and Goa, must show that they have been jabbed with both shots or are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. “This shall be strictly enforced,” the notification read.

The waiver will stand true for travellers coming to Karnataka by airways, railways, road or personal vehicle.

The measures were introduced by the Basavaraj Bommai government at the onset of the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus, in December last year.

Karnataka on Wednesday logged as many as 1,894 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 1,405 reported the day before. The overall tally of the southern state currently stands at 39,31,536, according to the state health bulletin data. A total of 24 new fatalities and 5,418 fresh recoveries were recorded on Wednesday. The Covid-19 active case count of Karnataka has touched 23,284, the bulletin data added.