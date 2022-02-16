Delhi intensifies testing, sees slight jump in daily Covid tally with 766 cases

Delhi on Wednesday logged as many as 766 fresh Covid-19 cases, ten more than the preceding day, taking the national capital's overall infection count to 18,53,428, according to the health bulletin data. The daily case positivity rate, however, went further down to 1.37% from Tuesday's 1.57%.

Fresh recoveries in the city witnessed a jump with 901 people recuperating from the virus as against 830 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital has climbed to 18,24,145, the health bulletin data showed.

As far as new fatalities due to the virus is concerned, the figures remained the same on Wednesday as it was the day before with five patients succumbing to Covid-19. The national capital's death toll has now reached 26,086.

The slight spike in single-day cases of Delhi can be attributed to the ramping of testing as the national capital carried out 56,112 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in the last 24 hours, up from 49,792 on Tuesday.

Hospitalisation rates in the city has also been consistently showing a decreasing trend, with as many as 419 patients admitted as of Wednesday, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19. On Tuesday, the numbers stood at 433, according to the health bulletin data.

The stability in low single-day Covid-19 cases could signal more relaxations in the existing restrictions across the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to convene a meeting sometime this week to discuss the same, though no date has been finalised yet.

The authority has so far lifted several Covid-19 curbs in Delhi, including the doing away with weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions in marketplaces and shops, allowing cinemas, restaurants and bars to function on 50% capacity, and permitting educational institutions to restart classes in phased manner. The DDMA has also reduced the night curfew timing by an hour to make it between 11pm and 5am.