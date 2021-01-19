Delhi reports least cases since April 30, eight deaths on Monday

On the second day of the vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the city reported 161 new cases of the infection. This is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day in 263 days since April 30, when the city saw 76 cases, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

The cases came on the back of fewer tests on Sunday. Just over 50,500 samples were tested in Delhi – as reported a day later on Monday – compared to 68,673 tests that were conducted on average each day during the last seven days.

Even then, Delhi’s positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested – dropped to 0.32%, the lowest the city has seen so far. Positivity rate in Delhi has stayed lower than 1% for 22 days now, as per the government data.

Experts say the spread of the infection is under control if a positivity of 5% or less can be sustained over two weeks.

“A second wave of infection is unlikely to happen in India – or Delhi – because if you look at the graph there has been a fairly smooth curve in the number of cases going up March or April onwards. And, a smooth decline September onwards. The rise and fall has happened over ten months; the countries that saw a second wave this had happened over three months leaving many people still susceptible to the infection who fuelled the second wave,” said Dr T Jacob John, former professor of virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

On Monday, the city also reported eight deaths due to the viral infection, taking the toll to 10,754 since March 13 when the city reported its first death due to the pandemic infection.

Delhi’s case fatality rate (CFR) – proportion of deaths among those who test positive – at 1.70%.