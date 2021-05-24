Delhi reports under 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day, positivity rate at 2.5%

Delhi reported 1550 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as daily infections remained below 2000 for the second straight day, a bulletin from the health department showed on Monday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent and so far, the national capital has detected 1,418,418 new Covid-19 cases, the bulletin showed. The bulletin also showed that 207 patients succumbed to the infection on the day and the death toll in the Capital rose to 23,409.

The active caseload in Delhi currently stands at 24,578, a decline of 3032 cases from the 27,610 reported previously on Sunday. Also, new recoveries continued to outnumber new infections as 4375 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin also showed. So far, 1,370,431 patients have recovered and the recovery rate currently stands above 96 per cent, according to data.

However, the number of samples tested for the coronavirus disease also dipped since it was a weekend. While 61,506 tests were conducted on the day, 68,043 samples on Sunday and 63,155 samples on Saturday were tested earlier.

As many as 44,342 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 17,164 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) were done on Monday. With this, 18,788,697 tests have been completed and the tests per million count stand at 988,878. The cumulative positivity rate remained at 7.55 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 1.65 per cent, the bulletin showed. The city also has 45,483 containment zones within its limits and as many as 13,806 patients are currently under home isolation.

Covid-19 vaccinations proceeded in Delhi at a slow pace and only 4717 people received a shot in the last 24 hours as government centres remained closed on Sunday. So far, 5,086,615 people have been vaccinated in the national capital, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed confidence that the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the national capital is under control and that his government has started preparations for tackling the third wave. He also said that 6000 oxygen cylinders have been imported with which, 3000 oxygen beds could be set up.

The CM tweeted “Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi” and said that other preparations are also underway.