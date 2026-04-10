Delhi reshuffles 33 officers in bureaucratic transfers

New Delhi

Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was given charge as the additional chief secretary of power and administrative reforms. (Representative photo)

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Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was given charge as the additional chief secretary of power and administrative reforms, in a series of 33 transfers of IAS and DANICS officers, according to an order issued by the services department on Wednesday.

As part of the exercise, 1989-batch IAS officer G Narendra Kumar—who was awaiting posting—replaced Goyal as the financial commissioner, the order stated.

Among other significant changes, Soumya Saurabh was given the additional charge of special secretary (industries), alongside her current role as the district magistrate of North West Delhi. Sonika Singh, who was serving as special secretary-cum-private secretary to the Delhi lieutenant governor, has been posted as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) commissioner.

Under the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS) cadre, Navlendra Kumar Singh, a 2006-batch officer serving as the additional director (social welfare) has been transferred to the role of additional commissioner (GST).

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{{^usCountry}} Harshit Jain, was transferred from the post of joint director (education) to joint secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshit Jain, was transferred from the post of joint director (education) to joint secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reshuffle also includes a broader administrative overhaul, with transfers and postings of subdivisional magistrates (SDMs), additional district magistrates (ADMs), and district magistrates (DMs) across multiple districts in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reshuffle also includes a broader administrative overhaul, with transfers and postings of subdivisional magistrates (SDMs), additional district magistrates (ADMs), and district magistrates (DMs) across multiple districts in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

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