Delhi: Residents of Khyber Pass in Civil Lines stare at uncertain future following demolition drive

New Delhi, The residents of Khyber Pass in the Civil Lines area here woke up on Sunday to the sight of bulldozers stationed in the neighbourhood, ready to raze their houses that not only contained their belongings but also memories. HT Image

The demolition drive was carried out by the Land and Development Office.

Bhupinder Singh Bhatia, who used to run a small shop near his house, was staring at the debris with despair.

"I have been living here for 70 years. I built this house and shop with my hard-earned money and today, it is gut-wrenching to see the house being demolished," Bhatia told PTI.

Shahana Begum said she has been living in the area for decades now.

"Last month, they demolished my house in the Civil Lines area and today, they demolished my daughter's house," she said.

While some of the houses and shops were demolished on Sunday, the residents of the area told PTI that many of them have received notices about demolition to be carried out in the coming days.

Mohit Gupta, a father of two, said his children are studying in a nearby school but he is worried about their future.

Pointing towards his shop, he said, "This is my only shop, Gupta Store, which will be demolished on August 13. I am very worried as to how will I earn and support my family," he said.

Gupta said he has shifted to Burari for the time being amid the demolition scare.

"The rent there is so high that all my savings are spent paying it," he rued.

Nisha, who returned from Dubai on Saturday night after learning about the demolition of her parents' house, was worried about her elderly parents.

"Where will I take my family now? My father is not keeping well. They razed my house in no time and many useful things have been destroyed," she said.

The demolition drive was carried out by the Land and Development Office . A petition in this regard was filed in the high court in 2010 and the court had directed that "no coercive steps be taken" against the petitioners. However, the petitioners filed an application in the matter for clarification, after authorities passed an order earlier this year threatening removal of alleged unauthorised occupation and construction from the area.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.