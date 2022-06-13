Delhi: Respite from heat likely this week, says IMD

Most of Delhi’s 13 weather stations recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday as hot and dry westerlies swept across northwest India.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9°C, four degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 46.7°C at the Sports Complex station near Akshardham temple, making it the hottest place in the city. Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura, and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46.4°C, 46.2°C, 45.8°C and 45.8°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday.

In the plains, IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is four notches above normal. A “severe” heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from the normal temperature.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9°C, four degrees above normal.

Experts attributed the heat to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot, dry westerly winds. They, however, added that a respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 15-16.

Thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted for the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung may dip to 38°C by Saturday, they said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet, said the monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date — June 27. There is no system in sight which could stall its progress. A clear picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the Capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

According to IMD’s forecast on Sunday, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over northwest India during next two days and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees is likely thereafter.

“Lower-level easterly winds are building. Northwest India will soon receive pre-monsoon rain. From June 16 we are not expecting any major heat wave spell over the region,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at national weather forecasting centre.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southeast Uttar Pradesh in the next two days and abate thereafter, according to the IMD’s forecast on Sunday.