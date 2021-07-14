Delhi riots case: Court slaps 25,000 on police for 'callous and farcical' investigation

A Delhi court on Wednesday pulled up police over the investigation into the Delhi riots case and slapped a fine of ₹25,000. In the hearing, additional sessions Judge Vinod Yadav called the investigation "callous and farcical" as he directed that the amount of fine to be recovered from the station house officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura police station and his supervising officers. The judge said that the police officers “miserably failed in their statutory duties”.

The case was related to Mohammad Nasir. He was shot in the eye during the February 2020 riots in Delhi. Nasir registered a complaint with police against six people, including former BJP MLA Naresh Gaur.

However, the police reportedly linked the complaint to an unrelated case, following which Nasir reached out to the metropolitan magistrate.

The court had directed to register an FIR. The order was later challenged by the police.

Investigators maintained that there was no need to lodge a separate FIR as it had already registered one earlier and there was no evidence against the people who allegedly shot him. The police say that the accused were not present in Delhi at the time of the incident.

Over this, the judge reproached the police for “lack of efficacy and fairness” in the investigation and said that it “has been done in a most casual, callous, and farcical manner.”

“A copy of this order be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner for bringing to his notice the level of investigation and supervision in the matter and to take appropriate remedial action under intimation to this Court," Yadav further added in an order dated July 13.

The judge also said that Nasir is free to exhaust his remedies available to him in accordance with the law to get a separate FIR registered in respect of his complaint.

