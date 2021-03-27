Delhi riots: Non-bailable warrant against accused Fazan Khan after he misses court appearance

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against an accused, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the main conspiracy case related to the north-east Delhi riots, after he failed to appear before it during proceedings on Thursday.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat issued the NBW against Faizan Khan after he did not appear before the court despite repeated calls.

“Since accused Faizan Khan is absent despite repeated calls, hence, issue NBW against him with notice to his surety for the next date of hearing,” Rawat said in the order passed on March 25.

Khan’s counsel said she will move an application for cancellation of NBW against him. On October 25 last year, the Delhi high court had granted him bail after observing that invocation of the UAPA is not valid against him as it is based on nothing but “bald statements”.

The judge had said there is no proof on record such as CCTV footage, video or chats of the petitioner with any of the group except the allegation that he provided a SIM on a fake ID in December 2019 and taken a small amount, of ₹200, as payment.

On Thursday, the court also directed the police to supply hard copies of the charge sheets filed in the matter to all the 18 accused and posted the matter for further hearing to April 8. It noted that the Delhi high court has vacated the stay on the trial in the case.

Khan, then salesperson of a telecom service provider, had allegedly sold a SIM card on a fake ID to co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha. The police had alleged that the SIM card obtained on a fake ID was used to coordinate protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after clashes between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. It left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.