Delhi rolls out 50 e-buses, automated testing station

The Delhi government on Thursday launched a series of initiatives to expand electric public transport, improve vehicle fitness testing and strengthen interstate connectivity, with chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating an automated vehicle testing station at Tehkhand and flagging off 50 new electric buses.

Gupta also inaugurated public EV charging stations at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots in Hasanpur and Ghazipur (HT)

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Gupta also inaugurated public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots in Hasanpur and Ghazipur and launched an interstate electric bus service between Dhaula Kuan and Rewari in Haryana. A coffee table book on the DTC was also unveiled.

The four-lane automated testing station (ATS) at Tehkhand is Delhi’s second after Nand Nagri. It has two lanes for heavy vehicles, one for light vehicles and one for two-wheelers, with an annual testing capacity of 72,000 vehicles. It will automate checks for braking, suspension, headlight alignment, side-slip, emissions and the underside of vehicles, officials said.

The government said automation would reduce human intervention and improve transparency in fitness testing. “Our aim is not merely to discuss problems but to provide lasting solutions. We are continuously working to strengthen Delhi’s transport system and provide better facilities to people,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said the government was focusing on four areas — safety, sustainability, seamless connectivity and smart infrastructure. The new electric buses have safety features including CCTV cameras and panic buttons, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the government was focusing on four areas — safety, sustainability, seamless connectivity and smart infrastructure. The new electric buses have safety features including CCTV cameras and panic buttons, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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With the addition of the 50 new 12-metre zero-emission buses, the DTC fleet has increased to around 6,840 buses, including 5,088 electric and 1,752 CNG buses, according to the government. Delhi now has the country’s largest e-bus fleet, while the government aims to increase the overall fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.

The new interstate e-bus service will run on the Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram-Manesar-Dharuhera-Rewari route. The fare for the approximately 86-km journey is ₹153. Delhi-bound services will operate from 6.05am to 6pm, while buses from Rewari will run from 9.35am to 9.25pm.

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The charging stations at Hasanpur and Ghazipur, near Anand Vihar bus terminal, each have four 240kW chargers capable of serving heavy commercial electric vehicles and cars. They are supported by 1,600kVA compact substations.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initiatives were aimed at strengthening public transport infrastructure and providing clean, safe and reliable services.

The government also said 1.8 million women had obtained Pink Cards under the free bus travel scheme. Gupta urged those yet to obtain one to apply before September 17, after which the existing pink ticket system will be discontinued.