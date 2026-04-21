Delhi rolls out new SOP for action against tree offences

Delhi’s chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the Delhi government has notified a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to identify and tackle tree-related offences, including setting up 24x7 control rooms and quick-response teams, to enable real-time action on complaints across the capital.

The CM said the enforcement at the field level has been strengthened under the SOP. (HT archive)

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The move follows Delhi High Court directions, which in March 2024 had called for an SOP to be created. In recent cases, the court had reiterated the need for an SOP. Environmental activists welcome the SOP, but said implementation remains the key.

Under the SOP, notified by the state forest department, under section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, the government has already established a forest control room at the headquarter-level, with division control rooms further set up at the divisional level, all of which will function 24x7, officials said. Additionally, quick-reaction teams (QRT) will be utilised, which will take real-time action on complaints, it said.

“These control rooms are equipped with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate continuous monitoring of complaints and ensure coordinated action with various emergency services,” a government official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM called the SOP a robust, transparent, and timebound mechanism for the prevention, detection, and prosecution of illegal felling, damage, and unauthorised activities involving trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM called the SOP a robust, transparent, and timebound mechanism for the prevention, detection, and prosecution of illegal felling, damage, and unauthorised activities involving trees. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further said a strong rapid response system has been developed under the SOP, enabling citizens to register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and even through offline modes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further said a strong rapid response system has been developed under the SOP, enabling citizens to register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and even through offline modes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “All complaints will be transmitted in real time to the concerned field officers to ensure prompt action. Quick response teams constituted at headquarters and division levels will reach the site within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and will collect evidence scientifically through geo-tagged photographs and videos,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All complaints will be transmitted in real time to the concerned field officers to ensure prompt action. Quick response teams constituted at headquarters and division levels will reach the site within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and will collect evidence scientifically through geo-tagged photographs and videos,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the enforcement at the field level has been strengthened under the SOP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the enforcement at the field level has been strengthened under the SOP. {{/usCountry}}

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“Officials of the forest department, including beat officers and tree officers, have been empowered to issue prohibitory orders to prevent violations, seize equipment used in offences, and coordinate with law enforcement agencies, enabling swift and effective action in cases related to tree protection,” she said, adding that this follows the PM’s directions and also showcases the government’s commitment to protecting green assets.

As part of the SOP, the government has reactivated the green helpline number 1800118600. In addition, complaints can be made through the green helpline portal (https://ghl.eforest.delhi.gov.in). “These will be widely publicised to encourage greater citizen participation. The portal provides an accessible platform for lodging complaints and tracking their progress,” an official said.

“The Delhi government’s new SOP on tree protection, complying with directions of the Delhi High Court, is a welcome step. The real test will now be whether this framework leads to consistent, on ground enforcement,” said green activist Bhavreevn Kandhari.

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“Delhi has long suffered from weak implementation, losing more than five trees an hour, despite the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. If the promised rapid response, accountability, and transparency truly materialise, it could mark a turning point in protecting the city’s green cover. However, vigilance from officers along with citizens remains crucial, because without sustained public pressure and monitoring, even the strongest SOP risks remaining only on paper,” she added.

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