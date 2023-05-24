Delhi govt school vice principal in dock after harassment plaints

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the vice principal of a Delhi government school over complaints of sexual harassment against him by some women teachers, according to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). DCW received several complaints of sexual and mental harassment against the vice principal of a government school for boys in northwest Delhi. (Representational Image)

DCW received several complaints of sexual and mental harassment against the vice principal of a government school for boys in northwest Delhi. The complainants said that the accused vice principal sexually and mentally harassed teachers of the school and that the teachers submitted several complaints against him earlier as well.

HT reached out DoE and a senior official said that they received a complaint against the head of a school and are taking action against the accused.

“After receiving the complaint, we took up the matter with the DoE and ensured action against the accused person. Sexual harassment in the workplace is a stark reality. It’s unfortunate that even in schools, such incidents occur. The accused has been transferred and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. The commission has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment and shall stand by the survivors in their quest for justice,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Senior officials from DoE appeared before the DCW on May 15 and informed that the accused vice principal has been transferred from the school and the matter has been forwarded to the Local Complaint Committee of the district under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013. Following DCW intervention, disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against the accused, officials added.

DCW was also informed by the complainants that they were being threatened for complaining about the accused. DCW issued summons to the deputy DoE (northwest A), who informed that an inquiry committee was formed to look into the matter.

Officials said after the inquiry, DCW was informed that the Staff Level Grievance Redressal Committee of the school had looked into the case and found the allegations against the accused to be true, and recommended his transfer or suspension. Officials also found out that a police complaint was also registered against the accused by another woman in 2022 on charges of sexual harassment, sextortion, and criminal intimidation.