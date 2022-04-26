Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season

Three days after the Delhi government issued Covid guidelines for educational institutes, schools across the national capital said they have started enforcing the standard operations procedures as they gear up for the Central Board of Secondary Education Term-2 board exams that begin on Tuesday.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) issued SOPs for schools last Friday, amid the small but continued rise in Covid cases across the Capital. Besides stricter enforcement of the mask mandate, schools have called for staggered entries through the school gates to ensure physical distancing.

Veena Goel, principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, said the school has discontinued physical assemblies and was holding assemblies through the school’s public announcement system or in the hybrid mode.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School Dwarka and chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said that her school had made masks compulsory. “All activities including special assemblies are being conducted with physical distancing,” said Acharya.

Meanwhile, over 3.5 million students in classes 10 and 12 from across the country will appear for the CBSE examinations that begin on Tuesday.

Besides DoE guidelines, Delhi schools will also have to be mindful of the guidelines issued by the CBSE, including a social distancing directive mandating only 18 students in exam rooms.