Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season
delhi news

Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) issued SOPs for schools last Friday, amid the small but continued rise in Covid cases across the Capital.
Meanwhile, over 3.5 million students in classes 10 and 12 from across the country will appear for the CBSE examinations that begin on Tuesday. (File image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT file)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:25 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi

Three days after the Delhi government issued Covid guidelines for educational institutes, schools across the national capital said they have started enforcing the standard operations procedures as they gear up for the Central Board of Secondary Education Term-2 board exams that begin on Tuesday.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) issued SOPs for schools last Friday, amid the small but continued rise in Covid cases across the Capital. Besides stricter enforcement of the mask mandate, schools have called for staggered entries through the school gates to ensure physical distancing.

Veena Goel, principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, said the school has discontinued physical assemblies and was holding assemblies through the school’s public announcement system or in the hybrid mode.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School Dwarka and chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said that her school had made masks compulsory. “All activities including special assemblies are being conducted with physical distancing,” said Acharya.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, over 3.5 million students in classes 10 and 12 from across the country will appear for the CBSE examinations that begin on Tuesday.

Besides DoE guidelines, Delhi schools will also have to be mindful of the guidelines issued by the CBSE, including a social distancing directive mandating only 18 students in exam rooms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP