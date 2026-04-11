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Delhi schools to ensure 10 pc electrification of bus fleets within 2 years: Draft EV policy

Delhi schools to ensure 10 pc electrification of bus fleets within 2 years: Draft EV policy

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi schools must ensure that at least 10 per cent of their bus fleets transition to electric within two years, according to the government's draft EV policy.

Delhi schools to ensure 10 pc electrification of bus fleets within 2 years: Draft EV policy

The new policy looks to stipulate a clear timeline for adoption of electric vehicles across institutions. As per the draft, this target will increase to 20 per cent by completion of the third year of notification of the policy, and to 30 per cent by March 31, 2030.

The mandate will apply to the entire school bus fleet, including leased, owned, or hired vehicles, ensuring the transition covers all types of operations.

The education department will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new EV policy across schools. It will issue necessary directions, integrate the requirements into school recognition and affiliation processes, and monitor adherence in coordination with the transport department, the draft policy proposes.

The draft also calls for regular awareness drives and educational campaigns in schools to sensitise students, teachers and management about air pollution, its impacts on health and environment, and measures being undertaken to improve the capital's air quality.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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