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Delhi schools told to collect fee every month

Delhi schools told to collect fee every month

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:56 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Directorate of Education has directed all private, unaided, recognised schools in the National Capital to collect fees strictly every month, warning of strict action for violating norms.

Delhi schools told to collect fee every month

In the April 30 order, the DoE said it had received multiple complaints from parents alleging that some schools were forcing them to pay fees in advance on a bimonthly, quarterly, or other advance basis, placing an undue financial burden on families.

The directive reiterated that schools must not "mandate, require, or compel payment" of fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. The move aligns with earlier instructions and a Delhi High Court ruling that emphasised structuring fee collection in a way convenient and fair to parents.

The notification further stated, "No school shall, in any manner whatsoever, mandate, require, or compel any parent or guardian to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. It is, however, clarified that parents or guardians who, of their own volition and without any coercion or pressure or inducement, find it convenient to pay fees for more than one month in a single instalment may be permitted to do so."

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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