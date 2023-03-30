17 flights diverted as sudden Delhi rain causes chaos, more showers to come

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a light spell of rain for the second consecutive day with the Met department predicting rainfall activity for the next two days. A similar rain spell coupled with a thunderstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. Sudden downpour in Delhi(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials, 17 flights have been diverted from the Delhi airport due to poor weather conditions - eight to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, and one to Dehradun.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degree Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature was around 32 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Delhi/ NCR is likely to have rain and thundershowers during late evening and night. With a break sometime tomorrow forenoon/afternoon, the wet spell will resume tomorrow as well. The remnant showers, albeit light, may even continue on Saturday morning and cease thereafter,” the SkyMet weather agency said.

According to the Met department, Delhi has recorded a total of 34mm rainfall in the month of March - exceeding its monthly normal of 19.1mm. “It is likely to raise this margin further,” the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm over the next two days in the entire northwest India region, including the western Himalayan region. "The temperatures all over India are normal and no possibility of a heatwave as of now," IMD scientist Dr Naresh told ANI.

