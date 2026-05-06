New Delhi, Economic offences in Delhi saw a marginal decline in 2024 compared to the previous two years, even as the city recorded the highest property losses among all Union territories, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data released on Wednesday.

Delhi sees slight dip in economic offences, reports highest property losses among UTs: NCRB

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Delhi registered 4,524 cases of economic offences in 2024, down from 4,586 in 2023 and 5,016 in 2022. The rate of total economic offences stood at 20.7 cases per lakh population.

Cases related to forgery, cheating and fraud formed the bulk of the offences, accounting for 4,237 of the total 4,524 cases recorded during the year. The number of criminal breach of trust cases stood at 254, while counterfeiting cases were 33.

NCRB data showed Delhi suffered massive financial losses under multiple economic offence heads.

Under criminal breach of trust, the total property loss stood at ₹219 crore, the highest among Union territories.

The category included 35 cases involving losses in the ₹10-50 lakh range, six cases in ₹50 lakh-1 crore, three cases in ₹1-10 crore and 19 cases in the ₹10-25 crore range.

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{{^usCountry}} Under forgery, cheating and fraud, Delhi recorded property losses amounting to ₹3,572 crore again the highest among Union territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under forgery, cheating and fraud, Delhi recorded property losses amounting to ₹3,572 crore again the highest among Union territories. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This category included 673 cases involving losses in the ₹10-50 lakh range, 296 cases in ₹50 lakh-1 crore, 126 cases in ₹1-10 crore, 22 cases in ₹10-25 crore and one case in the ₹50-100 crore bracket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This category included 673 cases involving losses in the ₹10-50 lakh range, 296 cases in ₹50 lakh-1 crore, 126 cases in ₹1-10 crore, 22 cases in ₹10-25 crore and one case in the ₹50-100 crore bracket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Overall, Delhi recorded 3,791 economic offences involving property loss across categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, Delhi recorded 3,791 economic offences involving property loss across categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Of these, 708 cases involved losses in the ₹10-50 lakh range, 300 cases in ₹50 lakh-1 crore, 129 cases in ₹1-10 crore, 41 cases in ₹10-25 crore and one case in the ₹50-100 crore bracket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of these, 708 cases involved losses in the ₹10-50 lakh range, 300 cases in ₹50 lakh-1 crore, 129 cases in ₹1-10 crore, 41 cases in ₹10-25 crore and one case in the ₹50-100 crore bracket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigation data showed that 16,917 economic offence cases were pending from previous years, while 4,524 fresh cases were registered in 2024, taking the total number of cases requiring investigation to 21,441. No cases were reopened during the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation data showed that 16,917 economic offence cases were pending from previous years, while 4,524 fresh cases were registered in 2024, taking the total number of cases requiring investigation to 21,441. No cases were reopened during the year. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 1,141 cases were transferred to other states or agencies during investigation.

Final reports were filed in 2,040 cases, including 233 cases found false, four cases closed due to mistake of fact, mistake of law or civil disputes, 1,804 cases classified as true but with insufficient evidence, untraced or with no clue, and three cases that abated during investigation.

Police arrested 3,930 persons in connection with economic offences during the year, including 3,840 men and 90 women. Meanwhile, 3,651 persons were charge-sheeted, including 3,603 men and 48 women.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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