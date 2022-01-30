Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 3,674 new cases, active caseload above 21,000
delhi news

Delhi sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 3,674 new cases, active caseload above 21,000

The new Covid-19 cases in Delhi on Sunday were marginally less than the 4,483 infections reported on the previous day. 
On Sunday, 57,686 samples were tested for the disease and so far, 34,857,713 tests have been conducted in Delhi.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

With 3,674 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s total caseload reached 1,827,489 and the death toll went up to 25,827 on Sunday. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.37%, according to a bulletin from the city’s health department.

The new infections on Sunday were marginally less than the 4,483 infections reported a day ago on Saturday. The city also logged 28 fatalities on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the active caseload continued its declining trend on the day and stood at 21,490. Previously on Saturday it was recorded at 24,800 and on Friday it was at 29,152.

Also read | PM Modi says India successfully fought fresh Covid-19 surge, lauds vaccine feat

As many as 6,954 more people were discharged from hospitals on the day as the total recoveries reached 1,780,172, according to the latest data. 

On Sunday, 57,686 samples were tested for the disease and so far, 34,857,713 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 89% of the beds remained vacant in dedicated Covid hospitals, the government said in its bulletin, while over 97% were unoccupied in dedicated Covid care centres. The city also has 38,853 active containment zones, despite the decline in daily infections.

RELATED STORIES

On the vaccination front, 2,95,59,726 total doses have been administered in the city, according to data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 8pm. As many as 70,263 beneficiaries were jabbed in the last 24 hours, data from the bulletin showed.

Also, 2,71,503 precautionary third doses have been administered in the city so far to eligible beneficiaries – healthcare workers, front line workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbid conditions. Among those between 15 and 17 years of age 8,04,690 doses have been administered.

More than 75% of the country’s adult population has now been fully vaccinated against the disease, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP