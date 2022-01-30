Delhi sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 3,674 new cases, active caseload above 21,000

With 3,674 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s total caseload reached 1,827,489 and the death toll went up to 25,827 on Sunday. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.37%, according to a bulletin from the city’s health department.

The new infections on Sunday were marginally less than the 4,483 infections reported a day ago on Saturday. The city also logged 28 fatalities on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the active caseload continued its declining trend on the day and stood at 21,490. Previously on Saturday it was recorded at 24,800 and on Friday it was at 29,152.

As many as 6,954 more people were discharged from hospitals on the day as the total recoveries reached 1,780,172, according to the latest data.

On Sunday, 57,686 samples were tested for the disease and so far, 34,857,713 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 89% of the beds remained vacant in dedicated Covid hospitals, the government said in its bulletin, while over 97% were unoccupied in dedicated Covid care centres. The city also has 38,853 active containment zones, despite the decline in daily infections.

On the vaccination front, 2,95,59,726 total doses have been administered in the city, according to data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 8pm. As many as 70,263 beneficiaries were jabbed in the last 24 hours, data from the bulletin showed.

Also, 2,71,503 precautionary third doses have been administered in the city so far to eligible beneficiaries – healthcare workers, front line workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbid conditions. Among those between 15 and 17 years of age 8,04,690 doses have been administered.

More than 75% of the country’s adult population has now been fully vaccinated against the disease, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.