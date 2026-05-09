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Delhi sees slight rise in temperature; rain, thunderstorm alert for Mon, Tue

Delhi sees slight rise in temperature; rain, thunderstorm alert for Mon, Tue

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The national capital experienced a slight temperature rise, while the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of possible rain and thunderstorms.

Delhi sees slight rise in temperature; rain, thunderstorm alert for Mon, Tue

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees higher than the previous day and 2.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, marking a 1.2-degree increase from Friday, but still 1.3 degrees below normal.

Similar increases were noted at other weather stations across the city.

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees, 1.1 degree more than Friday, and a minimum of 23.4 degree Celsius, 2.7 degree more than a day before; Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 35.8 degrees, a 1.6 degree rise from a day before and a minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degree more than Friday; Ridge recorded a minimum of 21.5 degrees and Ayanagar recorded 23.4 degrees, respectively 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees more than a day before.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast the AQI to remain in the moderate category for the next few days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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