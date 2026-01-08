Delhi sees spike in heart emergencies after pollution surge: Study

A pilot health surveillance study conducted between January and July 2021 has found a clear short-term increase in cardiovascular emergencies in Delhi following spikes in air pollution. The study observed that hospital admissions rose by 1.8%, 1.2% and 2% with every 10-unit increase in AQI, PM10 and PM2.5, respectively. No similar trend was observed in Shimla, where the association was inconsistent and statistically non-significant. The study covered over 41,000 hospital admissions from selected tertiary care hospitals. (Arun Thakur)

Titled “Piloting surveillance of environmental risks and cardiovascular events in Delhi and Shimla, India, 2021”, the study was recently published in the journal Discover Public Health by Springer Nature.

The study covered over 41,000 hospital admissions from selected tertiary care hospitals, identifying more than 11,000 cardiovascular events in Delhi and nearly 3,900 in Shimla. In Delhi, data showed a significant rise in heart-related emergencies within one day of increased air pollution levels.

According to the findings, cardiovascular events in Delhi increased by 1.8% for every 10-point rise in AQI at a one-day lag. Admissions also rose by 1.2% and 2.0% for similar increases in PM10 and PM2.5, respectively.

Across both cities, myocardial infarction and coronary artery disease were the most frequently recorded conditions. The study, conducted by researchers from the National Centre for Disease Control, the India Meteorological Department and Safetynet, New Delhi, also highlighted differences in patient profiles. Delhi patients were generally younger and more likely to report physical inactivity, high-salt and high-fat diets, hypertension and psychological stress, while tobacco use and solid fuel cooking were more prevalent in Shimla.

The researchers also found no significant difference in COVID-19 status between patients in the two cities during the study period.