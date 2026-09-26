Delhi SIR 2026: Voter enrolment camps in colleges, universities for young electors next week

New Delhi: The Delhi election office will organise special voter-enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the city on September 29-30 to enrol young voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

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The camps will target people in the 18-25 age group and will operate from 9am to 3pm on both days, according to an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday. Notices have been sent to over 3.2 million people regarding discrepancies in their SIR forms, which are now being resubmitted.

The CEO has directed all district election officers to arrange the camps and deploy electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs and non-teaching booth-level officers (BLOs) where required.

Students eligible for registration will be encouraged to submit Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls. The election office has also directed that sufficient electoral rolls, forms and other material be made available at the venues.

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{{^usCountry}} “Principal/head of institutions may be requested to disseminate this information among their students in advance and motivate them to fill Form-6 for enrollment in the electoral rolls during the camps,” said deputy chief electoral officer (ER) Prashant Kumar Prasad in the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Principal/head of institutions may be requested to disseminate this information among their students in advance and motivate them to fill Form-6 for enrollment in the electoral rolls during the camps,” said deputy chief electoral officer (ER) Prashant Kumar Prasad in the order. {{/usCountry}}

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The election office has also asked officials to maintain proper records of applications received at the institutions. Applications relating to voters from other districts or assembly constituencies will have to be transferred to the concerned electoral authorities.

The CEO’s office has further directed district election officials to publicise the camps widely through social media and ensure regular monitoring at the district and assembly constituency levels. The initiative is part of the electoral roll revision exercise aimed at enrolling eligible citizens in the voter list.