Delhi skill university inks agreement with Tihar Jail
New Delhi: To train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has inked an agreement with Tihar Jail’s Department of Prisons, officials said on Thursday. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tihar Jail and DSEU, inmates will be trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into the society, they added.
As part of the collaboration, the varsity will offer several skill-based courses to enable the inmates to gain employment upon their release from jail. Inmates will be awarded certificates upon successful completion of the programme. The courses will begin in July this year, officials said.
Before the launch of these courses, a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted. The university will also conduct joint workshops, seminars, and conferences with leading experts for innovation in the delivery of the skill programmes. Officials said the university has also proposed specialised programmes for prison staff within the jail premises.
Neharika Vohra, vice-chancellor, DSEU, said that the skilling programme will help inculcate a sense of agency among the inmates. “Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release. Along with skill development, we shall focus on providing a foundational support and emotional and psychological well-being to the inmates for a more holistic learning experience,” said Vohra.
Sandeep Goel, IPS, director general (Prisons), said that the programmes will offer inmates an opportunity to lead a dignified life. “This is the need of the hour and with such a strong institutionalised collaboration, we could aim at long-term reform of the prisoners. We can expand this programme to add various skill courses which will lead to immediate employment of inmates upon release,” said Goel
Mukesh Prasad, additional inspector general, who was also present at the MoU signing, said that formal collaborations between government bodies were a good step towards the long-term sustainability of the programme. “It will lead to an exchange of expertise and promote the common interests of knowledge enhancement and vocational training of the inmates of Delhi Prisons,” said Prasad.
-
UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation
To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology centre.
-
Delhi: Forest dept digs to find proof of tree felling
The state forest and wildlife department, in a rare move, has begun excavations across the site of the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Project in Dwarka's Sector 21, in order to find the 'roots' of trees allegedly felled by the central rail development body. When contacted, an RLDA official denied the claims and said only bushes were removed, “to make way for trucks to reach the site”.
-
LG visits takes stock of infra projects
New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the new lieutenant governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi international airport to find out rooms for improvement and asked the officials to fix timelines for upgradation of the civic infrastructure, landscaping, repair of footpath, and the beautification of the capital and submit the report to him.
-
UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.
-
PMC begins tree trimming as part of pre-monsoon preparations
PUNE Amid other pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also started intense tree trimming activity throughout the city in a bid to clear the risky trees by June 7. To speed up the process and make it more convenient, the PMC has adopted a new strategy. The tree trimming activity is a regular procedure carried out by the PMC every year. “We have asked for an extension till June 7,” said assistant garden superintendent, Guruswamy Tummale.
