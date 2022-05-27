Delhi skill university inks agreement with Tihar Jail

New Delhi: To train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has inked an agreement with Tihar Jail’s Department of Prisons, officials said on Thursday. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tihar Jail and DSEU, inmates will be trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into the society, they added.

As part of the collaboration, the varsity will offer several skill-based courses to enable the inmates to gain employment upon their release from jail. Inmates will be awarded certificates upon successful completion of the programme. The courses will begin in July this year, officials said.

Before the launch of these courses, a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted. The university will also conduct joint workshops, seminars, and conferences with leading experts for innovation in the delivery of the skill programmes. Officials said the university has also proposed specialised programmes for prison staff within the jail premises.

Neharika Vohra, vice-chancellor, DSEU, said that the skilling programme will help inculcate a sense of agency among the inmates. “Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release. Along with skill development, we shall focus on providing a foundational support and emotional and psychological well-being to the inmates for a more holistic learning experience,” said Vohra.

Sandeep Goel, IPS, director general (Prisons), said that the programmes will offer inmates an opportunity to lead a dignified life. “This is the need of the hour and with such a strong institutionalised collaboration, we could aim at long-term reform of the prisoners. We can expand this programme to add various skill courses which will lead to immediate employment of inmates upon release,” said Goel

Mukesh Prasad, additional inspector general, who was also present at the MoU signing, said that formal collaborations between government bodies were a good step towards the long-term sustainability of the programme. “It will lead to an exchange of expertise and promote the common interests of knowledge enhancement and vocational training of the inmates of Delhi Prisons,” said Prasad.