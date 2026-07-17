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Delhi starts process to empanel 3rd-party fire safety auditors

New DelhiThe Delhi government started the process of empanelling third-party fire safety auditors to inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates, over a month after the notification of new rules, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 08:16 AM IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi

Officials said that the rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and professional experience. (Representative photo)
Officials said that the rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and professional experience. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government started the process of empanelling third-party fire safety auditors to inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates, over a month after the notification of new rules, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials said that the rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and professional experience. While L-1 and L-2 auditors will be authorised to certify buildings up to 15 metres in height, L-3 auditors will be eligible to inspect and certify all categories of buildings, irrespective of height.

“Applications are hereby invited from the eligible Third-Party Auditors for their registration and empanelment with Principal Director of Delhi Fire Service as Fire Safety Auditor (Third Party),” read a public notice from the DFS.

The start of the process comes days after HT reported that the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was yet to empanel third-party auditors after it notified the changes under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in May.

As per the process specified, property owners will have to select an auditor from the empanelled list available on the DFS portal. After conducting a comprehensive inspection of fire prevention and fire protection systems, the auditor will submit an inspection report and issue a fire safety certificate along with a declaration.

The rules prescribe the fee that auditors can charge: L-1 auditors may charge between 10,000 and 50,000, L-2 auditors between 35,000 and 90,000, and L-3 auditors from 63,000 to 5 lakh. The exact fee will depend on the building height, coverage area, occupancy type and the complexity of its fire safety systems.

To ensure accountability, the DFS will randomly inspect at least 5% of the certificates issued by third-party auditors every quarter. If inspections reveal non-compliance, deviations or falsification of records, the auditor concerned will face a show-cause notice and penalties ranging from 2 lakh to 10 lakh. Auditors who fail to pay the penalty may be blacklisted and removed from the DFS panel.

The rules further clarify that the DFS will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from certificates issued by third-party auditors, except in cases involving mala fide intent or gross negligence by fire service officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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