Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi student sends bomb threat to his school. Reason: He hadn't studied for exam

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 10:11 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Police officials outside a Delhi school after it received bomb threat email. (ANI File)
    Police officials outside a Delhi school after it received bomb threat email. (ANI File)

    The Delhi school was evacuated and searched, but no bomb was found. Police apprehended the student and are proceeding as per juvenile justice provisions.

    A bomb threat e-mail sent to a private school in outer Delhi turned out to be a hoax, with police tracing the sender to a student who wanted to avoid exams, officials said on Friday.

    According to police, a PCR call was received at the Paschim Vihar East police station on Thursday after the principal of Vishal Bharti Public School reported receiving an e-mail claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises.

    “Multiple teams reached the school and activated standard bomb threat protocols. The building was evacuated, and teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Department were called in to carry out thorough checks,” a senior police officer said.

    After a detailed search, no suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

    A case was registered, and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the e-mail to a juvenile student. “The juvenile was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening mail because he was afraid of exams and wanted the school to declare a holiday,” the officer said.

    Police said further action is being taken as per juvenile justice provisions.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Student Sends Bomb Threat To His School. Reason: He Hadn't Studied For Exam
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes