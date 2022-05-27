Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi’s Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. When police reached the hospital, they were informed that she has died after falling from a height. “During enquiry, father of the deceased stated that she went to the roof of the house to walk at around 7.30pm and when she didn’t return for around two hours, he searched for her and found her lying injured in the street near their house. He took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead,” Rangnani said adding that no foul play has been found during preliminary inquiry, or suspected by family of the deceased.

A senior police officer said that a small diary has been recovered from the deceased’s possession wherein she has asked one of her family members to take care of themselves and have also asked not to share her things with anyone. “Police have also found old cut marks on her wrists which points towards suicidal tendency which she may be harbouring,” the officer said.

Family has shared with police that the 19-year-old was health conscious and was struggling with obesity which was a cause of concern for her. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.