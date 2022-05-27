Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling
NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi’s Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide.
Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. When police reached the hospital, they were informed that she has died after falling from a height. “During enquiry, father of the deceased stated that she went to the roof of the house to walk at around 7.30pm and when she didn’t return for around two hours, he searched for her and found her lying injured in the street near their house. He took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead,” Rangnani said adding that no foul play has been found during preliminary inquiry, or suspected by family of the deceased.
A senior police officer said that a small diary has been recovered from the deceased’s possession wherein she has asked one of her family members to take care of themselves and have also asked not to share her things with anyone. “Police have also found old cut marks on her wrists which points towards suicidal tendency which she may be harbouring,” the officer said.
Family has shared with police that the 19-year-old was health conscious and was struggling with obesity which was a cause of concern for her. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.
-
UP cabinet announces construction of aviation innovation and research centre at Jewar
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, while approving the annual state budget for the 2022-23 financial year, said it will develop a dedicated aviation innovation and research centre and maintenance repair and operations hub for aircraft for the Noida international airport at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will acquire land and also fund these projects, which will attract huge investment in the region.
-
PMC begins tree trimming as part of pre-monsoon preparations
PUNE Amid other pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also started intense tree trimming activity throughout the city in a bid to clear the risky trees by June 7. To speed up the process and make it more convenient, the PMC has adopted a new strategy. The tree trimming activity is a regular procedure carried out by the PMC every year. “We have asked for an extension till June 7,” said assistant garden superintendent, Guruswamy Tummale.
-
St Stephen’s writes to Delhi University over interview for all
New Delhi: St Stephen's College on Thursday requested Delhi University to reconsider its position and accept the college's request to hold interviews for all candidates for admitting students to undergraduate courses. In Varghese's letter, college principal John Varghese said that the college intends to follow the CUET as decided by the university without compromising on the rights and privileges granted to it by the Constitution of India.
-
GB Nagar: Revenue from sale of liquor dips, excise dept works on strategies
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department said that the revenue from the sale of liquor has dipped across the district over the past couple of months, attributing the fall to neighbouring Delhi's heavy discounts on liquor. The district earned ₹143 crore from excise revenue in January, ₹155 crore in February and ₹130 crore in March. The revenue dipped to ₹116 crore in April and further to ₹85 crore in May (till May 25).
-
Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra. South police district's deputy commissioner of police, Benita Mary Jaiker said a police team visited the woman's house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
