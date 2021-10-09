Delhi teen, released from juvenile centre 2 months ago, held for stabbing woman

A 16-year-old boy, who was released from a juvenile shelter home two months ago, was apprehended on Saturday for stabbing a woman in Madhu Vihar, southwest Delhi, last week.

Police said the teenager, who was earlier apprehended in connection with a few cases of murder and snatching, stabbed the 21-year-old woman on the evening of October 5 in the middle of a busy market in Dabri’s Madhu Vihar area and fled the spot.

Police investigation revealed that the teenager stabbed her as revenge for scolding his friend, who had allegedly molested her.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that on October 5, police in Dabri received information about the stabbing. They then registered a case under sections of attempt to murder.

The 21-year-old woman was returning home with her friend when the teenager tried to stab her in the stomach. When she tried to defend herself, the knife hit her right leg. The woman had then told police that before stabbing her, the teenager had abused her for complaining about his “brother”.

“We had registered a case and were searching for the suspect. Technical and manual surveillance yielded results, and we received a tip that he was in the Dwarka area. Our police teams apprehended him. The juvenile in conflict-with-law (JCL) is involved in cases of murder and snatching and was released from a remand home only two months ago,” said Singh.

Singh said that during questioning, the 16-year-old boy said that some days ago, his friend had molested the woman, after which she scolded him and threatened to report the matter to his friend’s family.

“When the JCL came to know about this, he considered the scolding a sign of his reducing authority/clout in the area. While his friend stayed some distance away, he stabbed the woman and both fled,” said Singh.