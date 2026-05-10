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Delhi: Teen stabbed to death; juvenile apprehended

Delhi: Teen stabbed to death; juvenile apprehended

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile following a dispute in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

Delhi: Teen stabbed to death; juvenile apprehended

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when police received information from the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding the admission of a minor with stab injuries, they said.

The boy subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the boy was taken to the hospital by his family members after the attack.

Police identified the involvement of a 17-year-old boy in the case during interrogation, the officer said.

The juvenile was apprehended and, during questioning, stated that he had a dispute with the deceased, the officer added. At his instance, police recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.

Police identified the deceased as Ayan Ansari, a resident of Gali Number Seven near Gaddhe Wali Masjid in Gautam Vihar, Brahmpuri. He was a Class 10 student and lived with his parents and two younger brothers. His father runs a scrap shop, police said.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, police said. A team led by SHO Rajendra Kumar was formed to crack the case, and the juvenile accused was apprehended from the Third Pushta area on Sunday morning.

Police said the accused works as a plumber. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the other persons allegedly involved in the attack.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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