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Delhi: Teenager slashes boy for refusing money for drugs; held

Delhi: Teenager slashes boy for refusing money for drugs; held

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly attacking a teenager with a paper cutter near the Red Fort area last month after the victim refused to give him money for drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Teenager slashes boy for refusing money for drugs; held

The juvenile, who had been absconding after the incident, was also found to be involved in another attempt to murder case registered at Jama Masjid police station, they said.

The case came to light on April 5 when police received information from LNJP Hospital about a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Nangloi, who had been admitted with serious injuries.

The victim had sustained sharp wounds on his neck and abdomen and was unfit to give a statement, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim quarrelled with an unidentified boy at Parade Ground near the Red Fort, following which he was attacked. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.

A team was constituted to trace the accused, which analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified a suspect seen fleeing the spot. The boy was later identified with the help of local intelligence as a vagabond frequenting the Chandni Chowk area, police said.

He also disposed of the weapon and clothes by throwing them from a moving train to evade arrest, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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