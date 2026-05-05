New Delhi, A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly attacking a teenager with a paper cutter near the Red Fort area last month after the victim refused to give him money for drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Teenager slashes boy for refusing money for drugs; held

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The juvenile, who had been absconding after the incident, was also found to be involved in another attempt to murder case registered at Jama Masjid police station, they said.

The case came to light on April 5 when police received information from LNJP Hospital about a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Nangloi, who had been admitted with serious injuries.

The victim had sustained sharp wounds on his neck and abdomen and was unfit to give a statement, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim quarrelled with an unidentified boy at Parade Ground near the Red Fort, following which he was attacked. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.

A team was constituted to trace the accused, which analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified a suspect seen fleeing the spot. The boy was later identified with the help of local intelligence as a vagabond frequenting the Chandni Chowk area, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite multiple raids in Delhi and adjoining areas, the accused remained untraceable. Subsequently, his mobile number was tracked, and technical surveillance led police to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite multiple raids in Delhi and adjoining areas, the accused remained untraceable. Subsequently, his mobile number was tracked, and technical surveillance led police to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On April 29, the police team conducted a raid in a village in Haridwar and apprehended the juvenile after sustained efforts, an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 29, the police team conducted a raid in a village in Haridwar and apprehended the juvenile after sustained efforts, an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been living in the Chandni Chowk area for the past two years and was addicted to drugs. On the night of April 4, he allegedly got into an argument with the victim after the latter refused to give him money and slapped him. Enraged, he attacked the boy with a paper cutter, inflicting multiple injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been living in the Chandni Chowk area for the past two years and was addicted to drugs. On the night of April 4, he allegedly got into an argument with the victim after the latter refused to give him money and slapped him. Enraged, he attacked the boy with a paper cutter, inflicting multiple injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said the accused later attacked another person near the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the same night before fleeing to Haridwar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the accused later attacked another person near the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the same night before fleeing to Haridwar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also disposed of the weapon and clothes by throwing them from a moving train to evade arrest, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON