Delhi: Temp starts inching up, may touch 40°C by tomorrow, says IMD

After three relatively cooler days, thanks to two thunderstorm spells since Monday, the temperature rose above the 35 degrees Celsius (°C) mark on Thursday to settle at 36.7°C, according to the data from Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station. But it was still four degrees below normal for this time of the year, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Delhi may get very light rain/drizzle by Friday evening and the mercury may touch 40°C by Saturday.

Following the early morning thunderstorm, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C on Monday. It was 32.5°C on Tuesday and 34.4°C on Wednesday. Met officials said this slightly cooler period has been the result of a western disturbance, and the temperature will gradually start rising again from Friday and touch the 40-degree mark by Saturday.

“While some drizzle may be seen on Friday evening or night, this will not impact the maximum temperature too much, which after four days, will begin to rise close to the 40-degree mark by Saturday,” said a met official, adding that the mercury may touch 41°C by next Tuesday.

However, heatwave conditions are unlikely in the capital till at least June 1, with the maximum expected to stay mostly between 41 and 43 degrees, the weatherman said.

In order for heatwave conditions to return, stations in Delhi would have to record a maximum of 45 degrees or higher, or be 4.5 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The normal mark for May 26-30 period is 40.4°C. “We are actually seeing below normal temperature for four days now and it should remain the same for the next couple of days possibly, providing much needed relief from the heat,” the IMD official said.

Delhi’s minimum temperature too was below normal on Thursday, signifying cooler nights. It was recorded at 22.5°C– four notches below normal for this time of the year. Forecast for Friday shows while the maximum will be around 39°C, the minimum will be around 24°C.

