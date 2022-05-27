Delhi: Temp starts inching up, may touch 40°C by tomorrow, says IMD
After three relatively cooler days, thanks to two thunderstorm spells since Monday, the temperature rose above the 35 degrees Celsius (°C) mark on Thursday to settle at 36.7°C, according to the data from Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station. But it was still four degrees below normal for this time of the year, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Delhi may get very light rain/drizzle by Friday evening and the mercury may touch 40°C by Saturday.
Following the early morning thunderstorm, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C on Monday. It was 32.5°C on Tuesday and 34.4°C on Wednesday. Met officials said this slightly cooler period has been the result of a western disturbance, and the temperature will gradually start rising again from Friday and touch the 40-degree mark by Saturday.
“While some drizzle may be seen on Friday evening or night, this will not impact the maximum temperature too much, which after four days, will begin to rise close to the 40-degree mark by Saturday,” said a met official, adding that the mercury may touch 41°C by next Tuesday.
However, heatwave conditions are unlikely in the capital till at least June 1, with the maximum expected to stay mostly between 41 and 43 degrees, the weatherman said.
In order for heatwave conditions to return, stations in Delhi would have to record a maximum of 45 degrees or higher, or be 4.5 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The normal mark for May 26-30 period is 40.4°C. “We are actually seeing below normal temperature for four days now and it should remain the same for the next couple of days possibly, providing much needed relief from the heat,” the IMD official said.
Delhi’s minimum temperature too was below normal on Thursday, signifying cooler nights. It was recorded at 22.5°C– four notches below normal for this time of the year. Forecast for Friday shows while the maximum will be around 39°C, the minimum will be around 24°C.
-
St Stephen’s writes to Delhi University over interview for all
New Delhi: St Stephen's College on Thursday requested Delhi University to reconsider its position and accept the college's request to hold interviews for all candidates for admitting students to undergraduate courses. In Varghese's letter, college principal John Varghese said that the college intends to follow the CUET as decided by the university without compromising on the rights and privileges granted to it by the Constitution of India.
-
Delhi: Students falls to death from Kohat Enclave buidling
A 19-year-old Bachelors of Commerce first year student fell to death from the fifth floor of her residence in north west Delhi's Kohat Enclave on Tuesday, police said adding that preliminary probe points towards death by suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that an information was received from a private hospital that a 19-year-old girl has been brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the incident.
-
GB Nagar: Revenue from sale of liquor dips, excise dept works on strategies
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department said that the revenue from the sale of liquor has dipped across the district over the past couple of months, attributing the fall to neighbouring Delhi's heavy discounts on liquor. The district earned ₹143 crore from excise revenue in January, ₹155 crore in February and ₹130 crore in March. The revenue dipped to ₹116 crore in April and further to ₹85 crore in May (till May 25).
-
Delhi: Woman fakes her kidnapping to extort ₹3L from family; held
A woman who faked her own kidnapping to extort from her family members, and in doing so even sent photographs of herself tied and gagged to her brother, was arrested from a hotel in Agra. South police district's deputy commissioner of police, Benita Mary Jaiker said a police team visited the woman's house and checked the CCTV footage from near the house. The location of the phone too was traced to a locality in Agra.
-
Rare buff striped keelback snake rescued from south Delhi colony
A rare buff striped keelback snake was rescued from a residential complex in south Motibagh, the NGO Wildlife SOS said on Thursday. The snake was spotted by one the residents, who called the NGO's 24-hour rescue helpline number, and the non-venomous snake was safely extricated and taken to a rescue facility. Wildlife SOS officials said the snake was in the garden, near the Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics