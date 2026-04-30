...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi: Three children drown in pond at Dwarka golf course

So far, no missing complaints matching the description of the deceased have been reported in the area

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:59 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Three children drowned in a pond at a golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24 area on Thursday morning, police said.

The children’s clothes were found on the bank, indicating that they must have entered the pond to bathe. (Representative file photo)

The deceased, aged between eight and 10 years, haven’t been identified yet, said the police, adding that teams have been sent to nearby areas to question locals.

According to police, a call about the incident was received at 7:07am at Dwarka sector 23 police station.

DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said, “We received a call from a local saying three children had drowned in a pond at Sector 24 Golf Course. Upon receiving the call, the SHO, along with the staff, immediately reached the location. All other agencies were also informed immediately. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the three children, aged around 8 to 10 years, were found submerged in the pond.”

Also Read: Teen drowns in dam near Karjat during college trip

 
pond dwarka golf course
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Three children drown in pond at Dwarka golf course
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.