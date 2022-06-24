Delhi: Three cops still hospitalised after stabbing spree
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police constable Sunil Kumar, who sustained severe injuries in the chest after being stabbed by a 28-year-old man in Shahdara cyber cell police station on Wednesday afternoon, is recovering after a surgery, police said on Thursday.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that Kumar is still under observation for the next 48 hours in an ICU at AIIMS Trauma Centre. “The doctors asked for three units of blood today [Thursday], it was donated by police personnel. We are providing full support to his family. The doctors of the trauma centre informed us that he will recover completely within a week,” he said.
He said that two more policemen, who suffered stab injuries on their hands, are still under treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. “Three other injured persons, including two policemen and one home guard have already been discharged from there,” he said.
The DCP said that the perpetrator Bharat Bhati had come to the Shahdara cyber cell police station on Wednesday afternoon to lodge a complaint in connection with the alleged suicide of his father, who was found dead on a railway track near Kanpur station nearly a month ago. “The police were ready to register the case. But as the duty officer was registering the complaint another person, who had come to the police station before Bhati, he started filming the video of that complainant and the officer. When other policemen objected to it, he whipped out a knife and went on a stabbing spree. Everyone was in shock as it was completely unexpected. Bhati also hurt himself by banging his head against the walls of the police station,” he said.
The DCP added that Bhati has been sent to 10-days’ judicial custody, after his medical examination. “A case under sections 307(attempt to murder), 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353(assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 309(attempt to commit suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against Bhati at the Shahdara police station,” he said.
