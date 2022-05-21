Delhi: Three die by suspected suicide in Vasant Vihar area

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead in their house in Vasant Vihar area on Saturday evening. The police suspect that the three died of “suffocation”, and officers said that they have recovered a suicide note.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said, “The police control room received a call at 8:55pm that the residents of a house were not opening the door, and that it was locked from inside.” The Station House Officer and other staff reached the spot and broke open the door. They found three bodies on a bed, the DCP said.

“The police found that the knob of a gas cylinder was left open, and also recovered an alleged suicide note. They also found that three small scented candles were kept in the room. It is suspected that they died due to suffocation,” the DCP said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the woman’s husband passed away in April last year due to Covid-19, and that the family was struggling depression. “It was also reported by locals that the woman was battling some illness,” the DCP said, and added that investigation was underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)