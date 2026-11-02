As Delhi’s winter pollution-control measures became effective on Sunday, authorities tightened checks at the city’s borders to restrict the entry of vehicles below BS-VI from neighbouring states. Delhi Traffic Police personnel stationed at key entry points told HT that enforcement will be intensified on Monday as people will return to work.

The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

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To curb air pollution, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions, including a ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, and a directive prohibiting fuel stations from dispensing fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

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During a spot check by HT at three border points — the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Chilla village, and the Kalindi Kunj border — Delhi Traffic Police personnel said they faced a marginal staff shortage due to the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan. However, they said the situation remained manageable.

“In around five hours, we sent back around six vehicles which were non-Delhi registered and BS-IV. Many were those who only had one vehicle and were headed to places where public transport does not provide last-mile connectivity. We suggested they take the metro as far as possible,” said Pankaj Rana, a Delhi Traffic Police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} He said around nine personnel were deployed at the Kalindi Kunj entry point, including two police officers, three transport department officials, and five traffic police personnel. However, during HT’s nearly 40-minute visit, only two personnel were seen checking vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said around nine personnel were deployed at the Kalindi Kunj entry point, including two police officers, three transport department officials, and five traffic police personnel. However, during HT’s nearly 40-minute visit, only two personnel were seen checking vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Unis Saifi, 31, a Delhi resident who works in Noida, said: “The bike that I own is BS-IV, and registered in Delhi. I had to go to Noida for some work, but wasn’t sure if I would be allowed. So I took an Uber instead.”

A traffic police officer said, “We are trying to spread awareness about the rules through print media, social media other channels. We have set up boards at the borders and distributed pamphlets. On November 1, between 12 am and 8 pm, 7,279 vehicles were stopped and checked. Of these, 10 were fined, 714 were turned back from the borders, and 38 were impounded.”