Delhi-Gurugram border clogged as Capital's BS-VI curbs take effect

Massive traffic snarls were seen on National Highway-48 on Sunday morning as the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect. The curbs only apply to vehicles not registered in Delhi. Gurugram traffic police have restricted the entry of certain vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ban led to traffic congestion on the main carriageway as well as the service lane going towards Delhi.

According to officials, more than 50 Haryana Police personnel were deployed at the Gurugram-Delhi border to check vehicles before they entered the national capital.

With congestion stretching for nearly a kilometre on the Gurugram side of the border, traffic officials anticipate snarls to persist through the day in view of the restrictions.