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Delhi-Gurugram border clogged as Capital's BS-VI curbs take effect

Restrictions on the entry of some vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border led to traffic congestion on the main carriageway as well as the service lane.

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 14:06:05 IST
By Vidhi Bhutra
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Massive traffic snarls were seen on National Highway-48 on Sunday morning as the Delhi government's ban on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard took effect. The curbs only apply to vehicles not registered in Delhi.

Gurugram traffic police have restricted the entry of certain vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram traffic police have restricted the entry of certain vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ban led to traffic congestion on the main carriageway as well as the service lane going towards Delhi.

According to officials, more than 50 Haryana Police personnel were deployed at the Gurugram-Delhi border to check vehicles before they entered the national capital.

With congestion stretching for nearly a kilometre on the Gurugram side of the border, traffic officials anticipate snarls to persist through the day in view of the restrictions.

Ban on non-Delhi below BS-VI vehicles

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard from November 1 to January 31 next year. The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, in Gurugram.

Checks were intensified on Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border as the Capital's BS-VI restrictions took effect on Sunday. (HT)
Checks were intensified on Delhi-Gurugram Sarhaul Border as the Capital's BS-VI restrictions took effect on Sunday. (HT)

The blanket ban covers light, medium and heavy goods vehicles. CNG and electric vehicles, as well as those complying with BS-VI emission standards, have been exempted.

The move is aimed at curbing winter air pollution and improving air quality in the city.

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