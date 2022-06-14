Delhi to collaborate with Denmark for groundwater recharge

The Delhi government and Denmark will explore avenues of collaboration in groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble in the national capital, the government said in a statement on Monday, following a meeting between chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Swain at the Delhi secretariat.

A delegation of experts led by the ambassador gave a detailed presentation to Kejriwal and also apprised him of modern technologies for recharging groundwater using rainwater and generating power from paddy stubble -- both extremely needed technologies for a city like Delhi that faces a water shortage during summer and high pollution during winter months, majorly from stubble burning. The delegates also presented a promising solution of power generation from paddy straw, a move that will put stubble to alternative use. It can also be used as an advanced biofuel, the delegates said.

“Delhi government is working on a war footing to provide 24x7 water supply to every household of the capital. We are keen to implement new solutions to augment our water supply capacity. The Delhi government will soon implement state-of-the-art solutions to enhance the city’s groundwater recharge and extraction infrastructure. Delhi depends on neighbouring states for raw water. We want to make Delhi self sustainable by radically increasing the water table by recharging groundwater,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

The delegation had come to present Denmark’s solutions on groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble to the CM and held an extensive discussion with him on ways in which these technologies can be adapted for Delhi.

During the meeting, it was decided that Delhi and Denmark will further explore avenues of collaboration in the sectors of groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble.

During a recent meeting Kejriwal and Swain, the chief minister had sought a presentation from Danish experts on their successful sustainability solutions in the fields of water, pollution and power.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice chairperson Jasmine Shah also attended the meeting on Monday. Kejriwal studied and analysed how groundwater recharge, groundwater extraction and sewage management take place in Denmark.

“The main problem in Delhi is that groundwater recharging is not being implemented in a systematic and organised manner. The Delhi government is working on a war footing to provide 24x7 water supply to every household of Delhi. We are keen to implement a solution where we can expand the ambit of groundwater recharge and conservation by this monsoon itself. We are looking to implement certain projects in mission mode to store rainwater and recharge groundwater on a large scale,” Kejriwal said.

He directed Sisodia to immediately hold a meeting with the delegation of Denmark in the presence of geological experts and chalk out a plan assessing the feasibility of such projects and discuss how soon they can be implemented on the ground.

