New Delhi, The Delhi government will develop logistics hubs at the outskirts of the city to ease congestion and cut down on pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

Delhi to develop logistics hubs to ease congestion under AI-backed warehousing policy

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The government is in the final stages of rolling out a comprehensive 'Logistics and Warehousing Policy' that will use artificial intelligence based planning, real-time tracking and digital freight management systems, a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's office said.

These tools will improve route optimisation, scheduling and overall logistics planning, leading to reduced costs and faster deliveries, it said.

In order to attract investment, the policy will provide a capital subsidy of up to 50 per cent, capped at ₹50 crore, for logistics infrastructure development. Interest subsidies and concessions in electricity charges will help reduce operational costs, and the projects will be promoted through the public-private partnership model, she said.

A single-window system will ensure that all approvals are available on one platform, while warehousing and logistics activities will be allowed to operate round the clock, and licensing processes will be simplified, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Master Plan Delhi 2041, wholesale markets will be shifted out of the city in a phased manner, she said, adding that land for logistics hubs will be identified and allocated on priority to support planned development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Master Plan Delhi 2041, wholesale markets will be shifted out of the city in a phased manner, she said, adding that land for logistics hubs will be identified and allocated on priority to support planned development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Green, digital and round-the-clock systems under the policy will strengthen freight movement and supply chains, while simplified procedures, subsidies and private public partnership model will position Delhi as a modern logistics hub," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Green, digital and round-the-clock systems under the policy will strengthen freight movement and supply chains, while simplified procedures, subsidies and private public partnership model will position Delhi as a modern logistics hub," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Urban consolidation and logistics distribution centres will be developed in peripheral areas of the city for aggregate bulk cargo and to streamline its movement into the city based on demand, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urban consolidation and logistics distribution centres will be developed in peripheral areas of the city for aggregate bulk cargo and to streamline its movement into the city based on demand, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Localised storage hubs and micro-fulfilment centres will also be set up to ensure faster and more organised last-mile deliveries, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Localised storage hubs and micro-fulfilment centres will also be set up to ensure faster and more organised last-mile deliveries, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government will also modernise the inland container depots and develop dedicated logistics corridors, truck terminals and parking hubs under the policy guidelines, Gupta said.

Cold storage facilities will be created near mandis to strengthen storage and transportation systems and reduce traffic pressure within the city, she stated.

Green logistics will be the focus area of the policy to prioritise environmental sustainability. Use of electric vehicles will be promoted for last-mile delivery, alongside cleaner, low-emission logistics systems, solar-powered warehousing and energy-efficient infrastructure, she said.

An integrated logistics interface platform will enable real-time tracking and better management of goods movement, the CM said, adding that the use of advanced technologies will make freight and delivery systems transparent and efficient.

The policy will benefit sectors such as e-commerce, textiles, construction materials, fruits and vegetables, and electronics, she said.

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Improved storage and distribution systems will enhance productivity and competitiveness, while third-party logistics services are also expected to gain momentum, Gupta said.

"Nearly 61 per cent of warehousing demand in the city currently comes from the e-commerce sector," Gupta said, adding that the policy is designed to attract significant investment in modern fulfilment infrastructure.

In view of job creation and skill development, the government will introduce incentives of up to ₹5,000 per employee. The policy is expected to create large-scale employment across warehousing, transport, logistics parks and cold chain sectors, said the Chief Minister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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