Delhi to get first ‘solar tree’ at secretariat

The Delhi government is set to install the Capital’s first “solar tree” – a metal structure with solar panels fitted on “branches” – at the Delhi Secretariat as part of a pilot project aimed at promoting renewable energy generation, officials said on Friday.

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The installation at the Secretariat – which houses the offices of chief minister Rekha Gupta, ministers and senior bureaucrats – is expected to serve as a prototype for similar structures at prominent intersections and public spaces across the city, officials said.

The proposal is being developed by the power department in consultation with other agencies, people familiar with the matter said. If the pilot proves successful, solar trees will be replicated at key public locations to generate clean energy while enhancing the visual appeal of civic spaces. “Discussions are underway regarding the capacity of the solar tree, the alignment of solar panels and its overall feasibility,” an official familiar with the matter said.

Unlike conventional rooftop solar installations, a solar tree is a metal structure designed to resemble a tree, with photovoltaic panels mounted on branch-like extensions. The vertical arrangement allows multiple solar panels to be installed while occupying only a small footprint, making the design suitable for dense urban areas where land availability is limited.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the proposed structures will also incorporate seating arrangements beneath them, allowing them to function as shaded resting spaces for pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the proposed structures will also incorporate seating arrangements beneath them, allowing them to function as shaded resting spaces for pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

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The electricity produced by the panels is stored in batteries installed at the base of the structure and can be used to power nearby public utilities. “The plan is to utilise the electricity generated by these solar trees for street lighting and other public infrastructure,” the official said.

Some solar tree designs also feature rotating or adjustable panels that track the sun’s movement through the day, enabling higher energy generation than fixed installations. The final design for Delhi, however, is still under discussion.

Solar trees have already been deployed in several Indian and international cities as part of efforts to integrate renewable energy infrastructure into public spaces without requiring large tracts of land.

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Officials said the initiative forms part of the Delhi government’s broader push to expand the use of renewable energy while making public spaces more attractive and environmentally sustainable.