The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) plans to develop and beautify four major entry points to the city as gateways marking Delhi’s history and culture, officials said.

A senior government official said the gateways are not just structures marking the city’s boundaries but are visually distinctive spaces that introduce visitors to Delhi’s culture and architecture.

The four entry points are identified at Kapashera border, Arjangarh border, Auchandi (Kharkhoda) border and Dhansa border. The project is part of a larger plan to develop 13 entry gates to the city, according to officials familiar with the project.

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A senior government official said the gateways are not just structures marking the city’s boundaries but are visually distinctive spaces that introduce visitors to Delhi’s culture and architecture.

“Delhi’s entry points are the first visual impression for people entering the city. The objective is to give these locations an identity that reflects Delhi’s history, cultural diversity and its character as a modern global city,” the official said.

Nearly ₹39.90 crore has been allocated for the project. Of this, around ₹23.76 crore has been earmarked for civil works, ₹11.90 crore for electrical and mechanical works and ₹4.24 crore for horticulture-related works.

According to officials, the areas around the gateways will also be developed. At each location, 1,000 metres of footpaths, including 500 metres on either side of the entry point, and the central road verge will be redeveloped. The plans also proposes the inclusion of public art, sculptures, national emblems and other decorative elements.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that each gate (check) will have a distinctive design while also maintaining a visual continuity. Kapashera, for instance, is planned to have at least 30 sculptures or art-related objects and four national emblems, while Arjangarh will have at least four art-related objects and two national emblems. Auchandi is being planned with at least 12 art-related objects and two national emblems, while Dhansa will have at least 20 art-related objects and three national emblems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that each gate (check) will have a distinctive design while also maintaining a visual continuity. Kapashera, for instance, is planned to have at least 30 sculptures or art-related objects and four national emblems, while Arjangarh will have at least four art-related objects and two national emblems. Auchandi is being planned with at least 12 art-related objects and two national emblems, while Dhansa will have at least 20 art-related objects and three national emblems. {{/usCountry}}

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Arjangarh’s design is also envisaged with a series of murals, floral sculptures, alphabet panels and sandstone sculptures, including hand-shaped and child figures. These elements are intended to create a stronger visual and cultural identity along the approach to the gateway, officials said.

The architectural brief for the project calls for designs inspired by Indian traditions, integration of landscape, public art, lighting and wayfinding, structures that are durable and easy to maintain.

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The project will also incorporate upgraded illumination during nighttime and digital features, officials said.

The work is scheduled to take eight months for planning, design, approvals and execution, with two months reserved for preparatory activities followed by six months of construction. This will be followed by three years of comprehensive maintenance of electrical and horticulture works, officials said.