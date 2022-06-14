Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi to hold shopping festival to popularise wholesale markets

The Delhi government will organise a wholesale shopping festival in iconic wholesale markets of Delhi to promote business growth, create jobs and to make these markets more popular
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi government will organise a wholesale shopping festival in iconic wholesale markets of Delhi to promote business growth, create jobs and to make these markets more popular. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held the first round of stakeholder consultations on Monday to gather feedback. The dates for the festival are yet to be decided, officials in the know of the matter said.

“It is a unique feature of Delhi that it has wholesale markets for almost everything -- textiles, electronics, spices, and books. Our aim is to promote the business of these wholesale markets and increase employment opportunities,” Sisodia said in the meeting, attended by over 30 representatives of wholesale markets.

It was also the first meeting to discuss the redevelopment of wholesale markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, etc.

Sisodia said, “In the age of e-commerce, these markets have suffered great losses and they need to be revamped with a new vision that will uplift them and boost their income. During the implementation phase of the project, the Kejriwal government also plans to provide training to workers along with infrastructure development.”

More details of the meeting were not shared by the government. Meanwhile, Sisodia held a separate meeting with representatives of different food markets to hammer out plans to redevelop iconic food markets of the capital, a project that finds place in the Delhi budget 2022-23. Through redevelopment, the government wants to promote these markets, attract visitors, provide them a pleasant atmosphere, and increase employment and business opportunities.

“Before preparing the structure of this scheme, it is very important to take suggestions from all our stakeholders,” Sisodia said.

An official aware of the developments said the government will hold more meetings with representatives in the coming days and will work on the suggestions received from them on redeveloping these food markets.

