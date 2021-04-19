Delhi to impose week-long curfew from tonight

The Delhi government is going to impose a week-long curfew from 10pm tonight till early April 26 morning, senior officials privy to the development said on Monday. The lockdown, which the government has named a “curfew”, will include private offices as well, even as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked officials to strictly address the issue of migrant workers who might start congregating at transit points across the city to once again leave for their home states.

Baijal is likely to also speak to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan about enhancement of beds in the capital city, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with regard to getting more oxygen supply for Delhi.

“Delhi will be under curfew from tonight till early morning next Monday. All private offices will be directed to work form home. Only those dealing with essential services will be allowed. Government offices will also be allowed. Other essential services will also be permitted,” said a senior government official.

The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting held between Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A formal announcement on this will be made by Kejriwal at 12noon.

“The meeting between the L-G and the CM is still underway as we speak. The L-G has specifically asked to immediately start monitoring the issue of exodus of migrant workers which could now increase after a formal announcement of the extended curfew. Section 144 will be imposed across the city just like the Delhi Police did to enforce the weekend curfew,” said a second official who is attending the meeting.

On Sunday, several trader groups pitched for voluntary closing of markets and resident groups demanded a short lockdown to arrest the surge in cases and break the chain of transmission.

While market associations of prominent Delhi markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Karol Bagh have called a meeting on Monday to take a call on shutting markets, the traders’ association of Chandni Chowk market has appealed to all its members to keep the market closed till April 25.