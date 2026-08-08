With a focus on diversifying Delhi’s tourism offerings and encourage visitors to explore lesser-known attractions, the Delhi government is set to launch four curated tourism circuits connecting some of the capital’s most prominent religious, historical and cultural landmarks.

Delhi to launch 4 heritage-religious tourism circuits; CM to unveil at Aug 11 conclave

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiative, describing it as a “major upgrade” for Delhi tourism that will take visitors beyond the city’s conventional sightseeing destinations and showcase its rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

The proposed circuits have been designed to group destinations based on geographical proximity and thematic significance, making it easier for tourists to cover multiple attractions in a single trip.

The first circuit will include Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Agrasen ki Baoli, Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple, offering visitors a journey through some of Delhi’s most iconic places of worship and heritage structures.

The second circuit will connect Birla Mandir, Jhandewalan Temple, Jantar Mantar, Jagannath Temple and Yogmaya Temple, bringing together historic temples and one of the capital’s best-known astronomical observatories.

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{{^usCountry}} The third circuit will feature Hanuman Mandir, Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Nizamuddin Dargah, combining religious sites with monuments reflecting Delhi’s medieval and modern history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third circuit will feature Hanuman Mandir, Jain Lal Mandir, Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Nizamuddin Dargah, combining religious sites with monuments reflecting Delhi’s medieval and modern history. {{/usCountry}}

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The fourth circuit will comprise Rakab Ganj Sahib, Buddha Temple, Church of Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Chhatarpur Temple, highlighting the city’s religious diversity alongside one of its richest archaeological landscapes.

The tourism circuits will be unveiled at the Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026 on August 11 at Akshardham Temple.The conclave will be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who will interact with restaurateurs and travel companies. Sadhguru will deliver the keynote address at the event. On August 12, influencers have been invited to experience these four new circuits.

Officials said the initiative seeks to promote destinations that often receive fewer visitors than Delhi’s marquee monuments while providing tourists with a structured itinerary covering multiple attractions in one route.

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The move is also aimed at strengthening Delhi’s position as a year-round tourism destination by highlighting its unique blend of faith, history and architecture. The circuits are expected to cater to domestic tourists, pilgrims and international visitors looking for curated travel experiences.

Officials believe the circuit-based approach will not only improve tourist movement across the city but also generate economic opportunities for local businesses, guides, transport operators and vendors located around these heritage and religious destinations.