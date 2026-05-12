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Delhi to launch e-rickshaw online registrations from May 15

Delhi to launch e-rickshaw online registrations from May 15

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:35 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government's Transport Department will begin online registration of e-rickshaws, laying down various qualifying conditions for owners, including training and possession of a driving license, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi to launch e-rickshaw online registrations from May 15

Registration of e-rickshaw in Delhi was suspended for the past five months while the Transport department is working out ways to regulate the burgeoning number of these last-mile connectivity vehicles, they said.

The transport minister said that the government wants to ensure a strengthened last-mile connectivity option for commuters while ensuring proper management of e-rickshaws and the welfare of its drivers.

"The decision to register one rickshaw against one driving license will ensure that unauthorised vehicles are removed from the roads and violations are minimised," he said.

According to a senior Transport department officer, only one e-rickshaw will be registered against one driving license. Earlier, more than one e-rickshaw was registered in the name of one driving license holder.

Also, those applying for e-rickshaw registration will have to undergo a two-week training. The registration will be completed only after the training certificate is submitted by the applicants, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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