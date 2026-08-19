Delhi to learn, adapt industrial practices from Amaravati: Sirsa

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday visited Vijayawada to study Amaravati’s integrated capital planning, industrial development and technology-led governance as part of the Delhi government’s efforts to build a future-ready industrial ecosystem, according to a government statement.

The delegation, according to the statement, examined Amaravati’s greenfield development model, voluntary land pooling, underground utility corridors, flood-management systems and planned green spaces (HT)

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Sirsa, accompanied by senior Delhi government and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials, held discussions with Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and T G Bharath, besides officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The delegation, according to the statement, examined Amaravati’s greenfield development model, voluntary land pooling, underground utility corridors, flood-management systems and planned green spaces. Discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government also covered real-time governance, education, curriculum development and cluster-based economic development.

Sirsa’s meeting with Bharath focused on industrial policies, investment facilitation and Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem. The delegation was also briefed on Amaravati’s proposed Quantum Valley, which is aimed at creating an ecosystem around quantum computing, information technology companies, global capability centres and advanced technologies.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our objective is not to replicate another city’s model in Delhi. Our objective is to learn from the best, understand what works, and build a Delhi-specific model that makes our industrial areas more productive, modern and investment-friendly,” Sirsa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our objective is not to replicate another city’s model in Delhi. Our objective is to learn from the best, understand what works, and build a Delhi-specific model that makes our industrial areas more productive, modern and investment-friendly,” Sirsa said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the government would examine practices related to integrated planning, land management, green infrastructure, flood management and emerging technologies to assess their relevance to Delhi.

The visit followed the delegation’s trip to Hyderabad on Monday, where it studied startup incubation, prototyping and industrial infrastructure at T-Works, T-Hub and Future City.