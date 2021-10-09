Delhi to organise free Covid vaccination camp in 7 mega centres today

The Delhi government will organise a free Covid-19 vaccination camp on Sunday with at least seven mega centres across the city, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

“The camp will be free of cost and anybody with a valid photo identification card will be allowed to simply walk in and get vaccinated. The camps are open for all beneficiaries—be it for the first dose or the second dose,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seven camps will be open from 9am to 6pm. Some of the locations include Dilli Haat, Pitampura; Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar; Mata Sundari College for women, Mandi House; Ramlila Ground, Dwarka Sector 10, and so on.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order making it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15. Employees will not be allowed to come to work and their absence from duty will be counted as leave if they do not comply, said the order.

“The aforementioned government employees, health workers, frontline workers, teachers, and other staff in schools and colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by 15.10.2021 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices, healthcare institutions, and educational institutions with effect from 16.10.2021 till they have obtained the first dose vaccination. The said period of absence from duty shall be treated as ‘on leave’ till the administration of the first dose of vaccination,” said the order dated October 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}