Delhi govt nod for policy to regulate food trucks in city

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a policy to regulate the food truck business in Delhi and create food hubs in several areas, a move that is expected to kickstart a new trend in Delhi which is known for its street food vendors and snacks, senior government officials aware of the matter said.

The government has identified 16 locations for food trucks. (HT Archive)

The officials added that the food trucks will be allowed to operate round the clock to facilitate night-time economy in the city.

The policy was first announced in the Delhi government’s “Rozgaar Budget” Budget for 2022-23 as part of the measures to provide an impetus to job creation in an economy hit by Covid 19 disruptions.

The government has initially identified 16 locations where multiple food trucks will be allowed to operate to create food courts. If successful, the model will be replicated across Delhi, the officials added.

The chief minister said that the policy is expected to generate employment and help the state’s economy. “This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,” Kejriwal said while approving the policy.

According to officials, the first 16 food hubs will come up at August Kranti Marg (near Hudco Place), Near Priya Cinema in Vasant Vihar, DDA Park in Rohini, Mandir Marg in Vasant Kunj, Press Enclave Road in Saket and Delhi’s metro’s parking lots in Rohini East, Vasant Vihar, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Dwarka Sector 9, Janakpuri East and Netaji Subhash Place among others.

The government is also talking to other land-owning agencies such as Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to identify more areas that can be developed as food hubs.

The officials explained that a private company will be selected to manage the overall operations under the policy, and a “minimum license fee” will be imposed on the selected food truck operators.

Food trucks are common in several cities in Europe, American and Australia, the officials said, adding the policy will regulate the sector which has so far operated in an unorganised manner. They said policy will encourage entrepreneurs to establish proper food trucks, instead of the current small shops that are shaped like a vehicle. They said Delhi has several small vendors who are popular for snacks in areas across the city and have a steady clientele. The policy will encourage such businesses to organise and prosper in a legal framework.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said that the policy will also ensure “high standards of aesthetics, sanitation and hygiene” at all food destinations.

“With the policy’s implementation, citizens of Delhi will have the delightful opportunity to relish a diverse range of delicacies even during late hours, adding to the city’s dynamic gastronomic landscape. The policy aims to create a safe and enjoyable dining environment for patrons, prioritising their well-being and satisfaction,” she said.

The officials said that the operators will have to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as a mobile vending unit as well as no objection certificates (NOCs) from the RTO, Delhi Police, fire department, municipal corporation and shops and establishments department of the government.

Sharing the timeline for the implementation of the policy, the officials said that over the next one month, the government will meet various stakeholders to mark locations. They added that the draft policy will be finalised by July 31, and is expected to be cleared by the state cabinet by August 31. “The government hopes to clear all processes and inaugurate food truck hubs by December 15,” an official added, asking not to be named.

Responding to the announcement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Today, the chief minister tweeted that his government will soon bring a food truck policy to give new employment and good food service opportunities… To bring such a policy is not in the Delhi government domain, it is the work of MCD. Secondly, a concept food truck policy was approved by the MCD administrator in 2022 and is already in place. The moment the MCD’s standing committee wants, it can implement it.”

