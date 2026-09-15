Delhi to roll out 13,820-crore development projects

Development projects worth around ₹13,820 crore will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid across Delhi during a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 18, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

(From left) Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and chief minister Rekha Gupta during the announcement on Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The nationwide public service and outreach campaign will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service and will combine project launches with welfare enrolment drives, health camps, sanitation campaigns and youth programmes.

Of the total projects, around ₹8,000 crore are related to the Yamuna, ₹2,800 crore to the public works department, ₹1,500 crore to the power sector, ₹365 crore to irrigation and flood control, and ₹77 crore to tourism.

A major part of the campaign will focus on helping residents access government welfare schemes. Three-day “Seva Setu” camps will be held in all 70 assembly constituencies, where officials will help eligible residents register for central and Delhi government schemes and provide information about them.

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{{^usCountry}} The health department will organise a mega blood donation camp on September 17, Modi’s birthday, with a target of collecting 2,500 units in a single day. Health check-up camps will also be held for around 25,000 senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health department will organise a mega blood donation camp on September 17, Modi’s birthday, with a target of collecting 2,500 units in a single day. Health check-up camps will also be held for around 25,000 senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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The labour department will conduct registration and health check-ups for workers, including construction workers, to connect them with welfare schemes. A State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) campaign will also be launched to promote awareness about organ donation and encourage pledges.

Cleanliness drives will be carried out in every ward and assembly constituency, alongside a large-scale Yamuna cleanliness campaign. The environment department will organise plantation drives in every ward as part of its target of planting seven million trees and saplings across Delhi.

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The campaign will also have a large youth component. Around 500,000 students from nearly 5,000 government, private, MCD and NDMC schools, as well as universities, are expected to participate in “Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat” competitions in painting, speeches and reel-making.

An “Innovation Challenge” will provide young people a platform to showcase new ideas and solutions.

On September 17, beneficiaries will also be encouraged to light lamps at home under the “Aashirwad Ka Diya” programme to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. The Delhi BJP said around 128,000 beneficiary households were expected to participate, lighting nearly 780,000 diyas, including 14,000 at 140 iconic locations.

Other programmes planned during the campaign include “Aangan Milan”, under which around 21,350 anganwadi workers will be felicitated at 10,897 centres; “Namo Seva Ki Ankahi Kahaniyan”, which will showcase beneficiaries’ stories through videos and street plays; and a “Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra” across all 14 districts.

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the campaign would take the spirit of service to the booth level and highlight the impact of government welfare schemes.